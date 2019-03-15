Model UN goes to Indianapolis

PIQUA — Students from across the Miami Valley packed their bags Thursday night and joined model UN teams from across the country at their national conference in Indianapolis, where they will remain from Thursday through Friday. While there are currently 17 members of the club, all students are encouraged to join, and if any high school students are interested, they are encouraged to come to an introductory meeting at the beginning of the school year to speak with advisors Kacie Pace or Kyla Starrett.

When asked to summarize the club and its activities social studies teacher Pace said, “United Nations, also known as Model UN, is an extracurricular activity in which students typically role-play delegates to the United Nations and simulate UN committees. This activity takes place at MUN conferences, which is usually organized by a high school or college MUN club.”

When asked what the goal of her students will be when they arrive in Indianapolis, Pace said, “Our goal is to exhibit knowledge of our assigned countries, Ivory Coast and Vietnam, and be prepared to work out solutions to real world issues.”

Although students do not receive a credit for participation in this club, they receive a better understanding of geopolitics and the world around them, collaborating with people from other cultures and creeds to solve realistic problems.

When asked what ideals Model UN is instilling into its members, Pace said, “Participants are beginning their journey to become internationally informed citizens. Our students are able to research a foreign country and understand their culture/global impact. They also become aware of the process or global affairs and the issues the United Nations are trying to solve.”