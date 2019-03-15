McDonalds PHS Student of the Week announced

PIQUA — The PHS Student of the week for the week of March 11-March 15 is freshman Elise Cox. Cox was chosen by Angie Ahrens for her courage and responsibility. Ahrens said, “Elise has overcome so many obstacles this year. Yet she kept up on her school work from the hospital and continues to have an amazingly positive attitude daily.”

After high school, Cox wants to attend Ohio State University because she has always lived in Ohio, and she thinks it would be cool to go to college there. She then wants to become a nurse at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Hospital.

Cox expressed she has been in and out of the hospital since she was a child and wanted to become a nurse because she can relate to children who are in the hospital.

Her favorite class this year is Advanced Algebra II with April Watson. However, her favorite teacher is her eighth grade science teacher, Jared Askins. Cox said, “He was fun and his class was always fun.”

Some of Cox’s hobbies include soccer, swim, and basketball. She is involved in a travel team for basketball. She was also involved in NJHS, while at the junior high, and hopes to be involved in NHS here. One of her favorite things to do in her free time is coloring.

