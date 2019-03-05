‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ comes to Piqua

PIQUA — Next week, March 13, 14, 15, and 16, Tom Westfall, Piqua High School music teacher, will be directing this year’s school musical called “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.” The tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. All proceeds return directly back into the account for next year’s musical. Each day there will be 167 seats available.

The musical is based on a comedy film created in 1988. The movie was then made into a musical is 2004. The musical score and lyrics written by David Yazbek was nominated for a Tony Award. The plot is about three wealthy con artists conning one another in the French Riviera.

Westfall said that he chose this theme for this year because he had great people for the roles. He would encourage everyone to come out and see it, and he said his goal for this year is not only a sold out crowd, but also that “hopefully when they leave, their stomachs hurt from laughing.”

The male leads are senior David Potts, playing Lawrence Jameson; sophomore Decker Jackson, playing Freddy Benson; and senior Daniel Powis, playing Andre. The female leads are senior Triana Collier, playing Muriel Eubanks; junior Audrey Jacomet, playing Christine Colgate; and sophomore Keri Marion, playing Jolene Oakes.

The musical is based around a hotel so some of the sets include a mansion, casino, and a suite. Westfall is most looking forward to the song “The More We Dance,” which will be the biggest number including all of the cast.

Westfall started being a part of musicals in high school; he was in all four. Then in college, he choreographed “Annie Get Your Gun” in 1993, and he directed his first one in 2001 called “The King and I”.