PHS announces Student of the Week

PIQUA — Piqua High School announced the Student of the Week for the week of March 4-8. Freshman Alex Dyson was nominated by Kacie Pace for his respect and responsibility. She said, “Alex has dedication for improving himself, in the classroom and on and off the football field. Alex wants to learn more so he can do and be better. He is also a positive influence on his peers; always willing to help them be successful as well.”

Dyson is the son of Scott and Casey Dyson. Dyson participates in football, track and field, and History Day. When asked who inspires him, Dyson replied, “My dad because he’s always understanding; we’re just so much alike.” Dyson enjoys fishing, hunting, camping and just being outdoors.

Dyson’s favorite teachers include Social Studies teacher Kacie Pace because, “she is very helpful and a great teacher,” as well as math teacher Kim Dyar because, “she is always there to help and make sure you’re understanding the work.” Alex hopes to maintain all A’s and B’s his freshman year. He wants to go to college for law enforcement.

