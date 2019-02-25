PHS varsity girls bowling ends on happy note

PIQUA — PHS girls bowling had a rough beginning but picked up their spirit and became closer as a team by the end of the season.

Varsity girls bowling coach Jason Jenkins said, “The team is very young and inexperienced, but we got better through the season.” Jenkins said he was impressed with all of the girls and that each of the girls is a star.

Jenkins said, “My son Austin is a senior, and seeing all of the ladies grow up and happy with their parents made things really emotional during Senior Night.”

Returning varsity players are Alexa Knorr-Sullivan, Skylar Cain, Jasmine Gilardi, Katelyn Lear, Lilla Miller, and Madison Bates. This season’s highlights were when girls varsity beat Piqua’s rival, Sidney, and Katelyn Lear had a high score of 185, Skylar Cain attained 180, and Katlyn Arthur scored 179.

Jenkins favorite memory from this year is having a back to back win against Tippecanoe and Sidney. He said, “The ladies were so excited to finally win some much needed matches!”

Jenkins has been coaching for 12 years. He started out as the JV coach and was then promoted to varsity coach, and has been coaching varsity for five years.

Coaches for next year will be Jason Jenkins for girls’ varsity, and Matt Arthur as assistant coach. The varsity girls record for this season was 3-13.