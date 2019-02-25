PHS announces Student of the Week

PIQUA — Piqua High School announced that the student of the week for the week of February 25 through March 1 is freshman Kelsey Shepard. Shepard is the daughter of Brandy Shepard.

Shepard was nominated by teacher Jordan Drake, for her respect, trustworthiness and responsibility. “Kelsey is a great student and always works hard in class. She’s a leader in and out of the classroom. She is an asset to our school and the Piqua community,” said Drake.

When asked who inspires her as a teacher, Shepard said, “Miss Drake because she is funny and kind, Mr.Westfall because he is passionate about his job and Miss Bensman because she pushes me to my best.”

Kelsey teaches swim lessons outside of school and enjoys singing, dancing and swimming. Shepard says her mother inspires her because, “she works hard, is kind and never gives up.” Kelsey was a part of the science fair and the musical. Shepard hopes to be on honors while in school and to go into nursing school after high school.

Kelsey Shepard https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_SOTW-2-25-19.jpg Kelsey Shepard