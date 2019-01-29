Indoor track meets begin

PIQUA — Track runners will be taking their talents indoors throughout the months of January and February as winter weather befalls the Miami Valley. The meets will be held Saturday and Sunday this week and can vary in length, ending in the late afternoon or early evening. However, even that can be tumultuous with the first two meets of January being canceled due to the weather.

Seth Fashner understands how quickly a plan can change in track more than anyone since he has coached cross country for years.

With 18 students involved in indoor track, it is a highly competitive and arduous sport with runners requiring both physical and mental determination. Despite this, Fashner stated that the track team’s success is a group effort with all runners being a vital part. “All of the runners that have been coming to practices on a regular basis have shown their commitment to getting better, and it will show in the spring,” he said.

Above all, Fashner truly enjoys racing and considers it his greatest goal to give his runners a chance to learn and improve for the regular seasons. “I coach cross country and track, and I want our athletes to have every opportunity to get better,” he said.