National Honor Society announces future plans

PIQUA — Piqua High School’s National Honor Society has a busy next few months. History teacher Courtney Downs and English teacher Nicholas Neary head National Honor Society.

Their next meeting is Feb. 1, when they will be discussing future fundraiser ideas to raise money for NHS. They decided on volunteering to work basketball game concessions and selling candy grams at school.

NHS plans on selling suckers Feb. 11-13 and then delivering the suckers during Advisory on Feb. 14. Also on Feb. 14, all of NHS will be attending Piqua Manor to bring a little bit of light and love to the patients.

NHS is in charge of the ongoing recycling program. Every Tuesday and Thursday, during advisory, members have teachers place recycling bins outside of their doors to be collected. Members are continuing to use the recycling bins donated by the city of Piqua, and it has made collecting recycling so much easier.

President of NHS Christian Starrett shared, “Participation is really high. We have at least 10 members show up every Tuesday and Thursday. Teachers are also taking advantage of this opportunity, and it’s really great!”

NHS members also continue to work on their community service hours. Each member needs to have a total of 10 hours a semester. These hours ensure every member stays involved in the local community, and they connect the community with Piqua High School.