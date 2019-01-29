PHS Student of the Week named

PIQUA — Piqua High School announced their student of the week as junior Lauren Mitchell.

Mitchell was nominated by Damian Skeans for her responsibility and diligence in class. “Lauren exemplifies all traits of a good student. She is a model student for others to look up to in class. She is an active participant in the Piqua High School community as well,” said Skeans.

Mitchell is the daughter of Shelli and Sean Mitchell.

Mitchell is involved in cheerleading, track and field, and show choir. Her hobbies consist of working out and just being happy, “I love to work out a lot and just being active,” Mitchell stated. One of her favorite teachers is Mrs. Allen because, “she truly loves what she does, and Mrs. Allen has increased my love for English.” Mr. Skeans is also one of her favorites because, “he is incredibly smart and is very good at what he does.”

Lauren hopes to attend college after high school, but she isn’t sure what her major will be. Her goals for the school year are to maintain good grades and to stay active in school before it’s over.

