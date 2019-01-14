PHS to host Show Choir Invitational

PIQUA — Piqua High School Show Choir hosts the 36th annual show choir invitational on Jan. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the CPA. Thirteen schools will be performing at this year’s invitational.

Schools competing include Sheridan High School, Grove City High School, Teays Valley High School, Colerain High School, Olentangy High School, Winfield High School, Milton Union High School, Medina High School, St. Clairsville High School, Garfield High School, and Solon High School.

Piqua High School will be performing their contest show at 10:05 p.m. Songs include “Magic to Do,” “Rehab,” “Memphis Lives in Me,” “Show Must Go On,” “It’s My Life,” and “I’m a Survivor.”

Many Show Choir parents have volunteered for this event to help with admission prices and performance changes. Admission for the invitational will be $15 for all day admission, $7 for daytime and student admission, and $10 for adults and evening admission. Programs for the night will be $5.