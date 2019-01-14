McDonald’s PHS Student of the Week named

PIQUA — The McDonald’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 14-18 is freshman, Timmy Strohmenger. He was nominated by English teacher Nick Neary because he is respectful and responsible. Neary said, “Timmy has become a leader in the classroom, vocally and academically. He has really stepped up his game.”

Strohmenger is the son of Joy Smith and Stan Strohmenger. He enjoys spending time with his friends and playing video games. He said his favorite subject is World History, but his favorite part about school is spending time with all of his friends.

For the future, Strohmenger would like to join the military and make a career from serving our country. He hopes to someday have a wife and kids: two boys and one girl.

For Strohmenger, being Student of the Week is an honor. He said, “It’s a big achievement. Mr. Neary has many students, and for me to stand out from all of them, it means a lot to me. It shows that hard work and perseverance pays off.”

