PHS senior meeting announced

PIQUA — The senior meeting is Jan. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the CPA of Piqua High School.

They will be discussing the senior handbook at this meeting.

Principal Rob Messick, Assistant Principals Darrell Hite and Jonathan Shoffstall, Guidance Counselor Georgia Huntsman, and English teacher Deborah Allen will be speakers during the meeting.

Seniors should have their senior pictures in to be accepted for the yearbook by March 1. Students need to be sure to check with their photographer to make sure their picture will be automatically sent to the school.

During April, students will be measured for caps and gowns for graduation. UVCC students will be measured at the UVCC. Students will receive their cap and gown during the month of April.

The class flower, motto, and color will be chosen at a later class meeting coordinated by the class officers and Allen.

Seniors receiving scholarships and awards from outside sources will need to submit documentation to their counselor, by May 1 to be recognized at Senior Class night.

May 4 is the Junior and Senior Prom.

Senior week begins May 13. Senior exams begin May 16 and 17 and are scheduled during regular class times.

Senior Service hours are due May 18. Six service hours are needed. CCP and UVCC are excluded from this requirement at PHS.

Baccalaureate services will be held Sunday May 19 at the Piqua Baptist Church at 7 p.m. More details will be provided at a later date.

Practice for graduation will be at 8:30 a.m. at Alexander Stadium. Dress casual and expect to practice for two hours on May 22. Senior Class Night is also May 22. It will be held at 7 p.m. at Piqua High School. Any student who has received scholarships will be required to attend. Wear graduation gowns but not caps.

All fines and textbook charges must be paid by May 22 to receive a diploma. And all detentions must be served.

Graduation is May 24 at 8 p.m. located at Alexander stadium.