PHS Student of The Week named

PIQUA — Piqua High School Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 24-28 is James Coots. Coots was nominated by head custodian Bill Cruikshank for the traits of loyalty, honesty, diligence, and trustworthiness. When asked why he nominated Coots, Cruikshank said, “James is a well-rounded person and always has a smile on his face. He is willing to help out when needed and has helped the custodial staff with moving lunchroom tables and chairs the last four years.”

Coots, son of Barbara and Steven Nicodemus, says his favorite subject is history and his favorite teacher is Rachael Crawford. When asked to elaborate on why he choose Crawford, Coots said, “She’s always nice to me, she respects me, and she makes me work hard. She makes my day.”

He certainly plans to make his hard work and Crawford’s erudite advice payoff in the future. He plans on attending college and majoring in Astrology for an associate’s degree. Coots said, “I want to learn about how people’s personalities are affected by their astrological sign, and I want to learn about how people respond to knowing how much these signs affect their lives.”

He, of course, does not believe success can come from nothing. Hard work and responsibility are just as important as good grades, and Coots understands this perfectly well. When asked what traits are needed for a successful person, Coots said, “Motivation, hard-working skills, and the ability to compromise.” And all of these qualities he learned by attending PHS.

When asked what he enjoyed the most about PHS, Coots said, “I enjoy all my friends and all my teachers. I work together with all of them, and above all, they are supportive.”

