PHS welcomes returning teacher

PIQUA — Piqua High School welcomes back returning teacher Nate Wright. Wright attended college at Edison Community College and then Urbana University. Wright taught at PHS for five years and is now returning back to be a Virtual Learning Instructor and Mathematics Specialist.

Wright’s favorite thing is watching students start off not believing in themselves and then grow into seeing their own personal growth and believing in themselves. Wright first started off as a civil engineer, realized his love for helping others, and developed a love for teaching.

When Wright isn’t teaching students, he enjoys camping, hiking, running, woodwork, gardening, and riding motorcycles.

