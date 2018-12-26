Piqua Senior Athletes of the Month named

PIQUA — December athletes of the month are boys’ basketball player Qurri Tucker, and girls’ basketball player Elizabeth Kidwell.

Tucker has been playing basketball since fourth grade, and started playing because of his dad. He also runs track, and has been doing that for two years. Tucker is unsure about basketball after high school, but plans on attending Edison State Community College for Engineering.

Kidwell has been playing basketball since pre-school. She started playing basketball because she has “always been very athletic, and I found that sports for me have just been my home away from home. I’ve always loved the game, and the girls I play with have just become part of my family.”

Kidwell plans on attending either The University of Kentucky or Edison State Community College for Pediatric Nursing. Kidwell said, “I would like to thank my mom Dusty. My amazing teammates, and my little brother Patrick, and all my coaches that have pushed me to become the athlete I am today. If it wasn’t for these incredible people, I don’t know where I would be at today!”

Elizabeth Kidwell https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_kidwell.jpg Elizabeth Kidwell Qurri Tucker https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_tucker.jpg Qurri Tucker