Heading into a world wind of Christmas break

PIQUA — The Piqua High School will begin their Christmas Break on Dec. 21 and will return on Jan. 7. Many are excited about these up and coming days off. Christmas is a time to spend with family and friends, and for high school students, it is a chance to take a step back from the stress and just enjoy themselves for a while.

Freshman Kenzi Anderson stated, “I’m excited to spend time with my family. We are all so busy, it’s refreshing to have this time to relax, exchange gifts, and appreciate each other’s company for a while.” Anderson plans on spending her break with her family and ice skating on her pond.

Sophomore Cassie Arnett states that she is most excited to spend Christmas Break with her family and hanging out with friends, but she plans to spend most of her time catching up on sleep lost from the first semester.

Junior Victoria McBride states that she is most looking forward to “spending Christmas Eve at my aunt and uncle’s house.” Overall, she will be spending most of her time with her family, sleeping, and enjoying her few days off.

Senior Saije Hughes is looking forward to not being in school and plans to spend his Christmas Break shopping as much as possible.

