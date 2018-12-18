Wrestling coach begins 30th year

PIQUA — The holiday wrestling season is beginning, and once again the Piqua wrestling team has Coach Scott Kaye leading the helm. This will be Kaye’s 30th year coaching and that serves as a testament of his dedication and love for the sport.

Although he was not always interested in wrestling, Kaye was introduced to it in the seventh grade, and he has been unwavering in his pursuit of it ever since. When asked what he found most appealing about the sport, Kaye said, “You are dependent on yourself for success.”

Although independence and perseverance are what initially caused him to enjoy wrestling, it’s direct communication with his students and the ability to see his students grow and thrive that makes his job worthwhile. When asked what the most rewarding aspect of his job was, Kaye said, “Watching someone who started at a very low level achieve and win.”

However, that tenacity is also very difficult, especially to maintain within the mind of teenagers. Attempting to help his students can be straining at times, and Kaye is the first to admit it. When asked what the most difficult aspect of his job is, he said, “Getting students to make a commitment and sticking to it.”

But he is enthusiastic for the future. He is excited to see his wrestlers return and try harder than even previously. When asked what students were returning and if he was excited to see them return, he said, “It’s a very tough sport, so I am excited to see all who are interested in continuing their commitment to the team.”

Finally, when asked where he sees his team in the future, Kaye said, “I hope to retain our team and continue to add more wrestlers.”