PHS McDonald’s Student of the Week named

PIQUA — Freshman Amanda Napier was chosen by French teacher Barbara Woolley to be her student of the week for the week of Dec. 17-21.

Napier is the daughter of Bobbie Lallemand. Woolley choose Napier for her hard work and affable characteristics. “Amanda is hardworking, intelligent, and engaged. She had a perfect score on last week’s test,” Woolley said.

Napier is inclined to pursue a major and career in law; specifically, as an attorney. Should she not become an attorney, her back up plan in to go into psychology. But she is undecided on where she wants to attend college.

She is not involved in any clubs or sports at PHS, but outside of school, she enjoys watching soccer with her family. Her favorite teacher this year is Woolley because, “she interacts with her students, and you can tell that it’s not just a job to her.” But Napier’s favorite class this year is Biology because she finds the material interesting.

Some if her hobbies include listening to music and playing video games.

Amanda Napier https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_SOTW-12-17-18.jpg Amanda Napier