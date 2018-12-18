Show Choir tours schools

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Show Choir performed at Spring Creek Primary, Washington Primary, Crane Pumps, and PCIS on Dec. 18. They performed songs such as “Run Rudy Run,” “Hallelujah I Believe,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “You’ll Be Swinging. “

The Piqua High School Show Choir group has been performing during the holiday season for other schools, since former show choir director Richard E. Couchois. Current director, Tom Westfall, says it’s been 18 years plus of performances.

Westfall said the best thing about performing for other schools is seeing the bright eyed kids dancing and singing along. “The kids love when the boys dangle imagery mistletoe, and they pretend kiss the girls; all the little kids giggle. Everyone had full holiday spirit and everyone enjoyed the visits very much!” said Westfall.