Bowling season begins

PIQUA — Girls bowling coach Jason Jenkins is excited and ready for this upcoming season. He stated that his goal, “is to have these girls ready to bowl and have a great time with the sport. When you start bowling as a team, the sport becomes fun and exciting, building respect for not only themselves, but also for their teammates.”

For the year of 2018-2019, they will have 24 complete tournaments anywhere from two to three times a week, and Jenkins believes a winning record for this year is very possible.

Bowling is a competitive sport and the girls work hard so they can always bring their very best, but it isn’t all about how well you do. Jenkins said, “The bowling team is just like any other sport. We build teamwork, respect, and mental toughness. We have not only a team, but a family. We go out of our way to build on that and help one another meet our goals.”

Bowling is a great way to build your confidence, respect, and mentality. They will be holding a fundraiser at the end of January or the beginning of February. Jenkins said, “Its a Dutch Double tournament for any couples. Thirty dollars a couple, and you bowl four games and a chance to win a prize. All proceeds go to the bowling team.”