PHS Student of the Week named

PIQUA — Piqua High School announces Dayivon Tubbs as Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 10-14.

Tubbs is a freshman at PHS, and he was selected by Deborah Rezabek for his honesty and respect. Rezabek said, “He is very quiet in class but has become a very hard worker and helpful to others. I have seen a large improvement in attitude and grades.”

Tubbs is the son of Latoya Tubbs and Delteno Puckett. Tubb’s goal for his freshman year is to pass all his classes with a B or higher. His favorite teacher is Jordan Drake because of her humor every day in class. Tubbs’ hobbies consist of playing video games and making music.

Tubbs hopes to go to college after high school, but he isn’t certain which university he wants to attend. His inspiration in life is Spider Man because Tubbs said, “with great power comes great responsibilities.”

