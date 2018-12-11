Christmas spirit comes to PHS

PIQUA — Student Council, Key Club, and Interact club are all getting the Christmas spirit by helping the Piqua community this holiday season.

Student Council is anonymously adopting a family through an organization called Neighbors-Helping-Neighbors. The organization is run by Robbin Phipps. Student Council set aside $600 from the profits of Homecoming to provide Christmas gifts for the family.

Student Council went shopping at Walmart on December 10, and members got together for a Christmas party and wrapped gifts on Dec. 11.

Interact Club is also adopting a Piqua City Schools family with three children. Family members were split up among the club members so everyone will be provided with some wanted and needed items for Christmas.

There isn’t an amount of money set aside for members to use. Students who were able have volunteered to purchase gifts.

“Members are encouraged to purchase one or two items from the list that was provided to help make someone’s Christmas special that might not have been,” head of PHS Interact Club April Watson said.

Piqua Rotary club also offered to provide a gift card for the family to a store like Walmart or Kroger to help provide food for the family.

Key Club has also been getting involved in the Christmas spirit this year. Members have been ringing bells for the Salvation Army at Kroger. Members also put out a barrel for collecting old hats, gloves, scarves, and coats to donate to families in need.