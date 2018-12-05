October and November Athletes of the Month named

PIQUA — Every month, a senior is picked to represent the school as an athlete that has shown good academic values as well as standing out in their sport. For the month of October, the athletes chosen were soccer player Cade Lyman and volleyball player Kylie Trissell. For the month of November, the athletes chosen were soccer player Hailey McPherson and football player Brennen Toopes.

Lyman stated that, “for as long as I can remember I’ve had a ball at my feet.” He said to him the sport started simply as a game he enjoyed with his friends, but the longer he played, and the better he got, he eventually decided to turn it into something serious.

Lyman is planning on attending the University of Cincinnati and majoring in civil engineering. In 10 years, he would like to be in a place in which he can just enjoy life with no stress or worries.

Lyman has also been awarded Miami County 1st team and 1st team all GWOC.

Trissell said she became interest in sports because “her mom and dad always encouraged her to be active, open-minded, and disciplined.”

Trissell also plays softball and is planning to play for Edison next year. She has been playing softball for 12 years, and volleyball for nine. In 10 years, she sees herself with a degree in American Sign Language, working as an interpreter.

McPherson plays soccer, basketball, and runs track for PHS. She’s played soccer since she was three and started basketball and track in seventh grade.

She plans on attending University of Dayton or Wright State to earn her doctorate in Physical Therapy and in 10 years hopes to have obtained a stable and enjoyable job. McPherson has also received GWOC all conference second team and offensive MVP for soccer.

Toopes has played football all four years of high. He played baseball his freshman year and hopes to play tennis and run track this year.

Toopes said that he began playing sports because, “sports were always big to my family.We devoted every Saturday to watching Buckeye football, and I loved every second of it. My dad was also big on sports in high school, and I’ve always worked to be like the old man.”

He plans on attending college but where is undecided, and he’s not sure yet whether sports will be part of his future. He would like to go to college for some sort of engineering.

Toopes has also been awarded with 1st team all-league for football, Scholar Athlete Awards, and honorable mention for the league. In 10 years, Toopes hopes to be graduated from college with a financially stable job and beginning to start a family.