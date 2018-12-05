PCS holds Senior Citizen Holiday Breakfast

PIQUA — Piqua City School District and Piqua Central Intermediate School located at 807 Nicklin Avenue, hosted this year’s Senior Citizen Holiday Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 1.

It was a free breakfast to all senior citizens residing in the Piqua City School District. The Piqua High School Show Choir performed for the senior citizens at Piqua Central. They performed songs such as “Run Rudy Run,” “Hallelujah I Believe,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “You’ll Be Swinging.”

The breakfast menu consisted of scrambled eggs, sausage links, sausage gravy and biscuits, french toast, hash browns, fresh fruit, juice, and coffee. The cooks at Piqua Central served 125 holiday breakfasts.

This event is an annual one, sometimes held at other school buildings, so watch for information about next year’s breakfast.