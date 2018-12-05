McDonald’s PHS Student of the Week named

PIQUA — The McDonald’s Student of the Week is sophomore Blane Ouhl. Ouhl was selected by Geometry teacher Katelyn Jenkins to be her student of the week for his diligence and responsibility.

Ouhl is the son of Troy and Angie Ouhl. Jenkins says Ouhl, “always participates in class, comes to the board to do problems, helps other students, completes all homework, and has one of the highest grades in all of my Algebra 2 classes.”

Ouhl plays football and baseball for PHS. He is undecided about where he would like to attend college but knows that he wants to stay in state. He has been looking into the University of Cincinnati.

His favorite class is Chemistry with Dave Williams, but his favorite teacher is Jenkins because, “she is always one to help you out, and I have had her for two years so I know how her class operates.”

In his free time, Ohul hangs out with friends, practices sports, walks his dog, and plays in Acme league for baseball. On the weekend, he works for his grandpa, and he attends football camps during the summer.

