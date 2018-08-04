Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 1

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: A deputy was dispatched to the 2400 block of Landman Mill Road, Washington Twp. for a complaint regarding someone driving a vehicle without consent. Upon further investigation, Nicholas Kraska was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and summonsed for court.

POSSESSION IN THE PARK : A deputy responded to Charleston Falls Preserve on the report of suspected drug activity. The three suspects were located a short time later at the path entrance. After further investigation, Rachael Hodge, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

TRESPASSING: A resident in the 5700 block of Stillwell Road, Piqua, advised the listed vehicle has been coming onto his property and he does not know who it is. Today he was able to confront the driver when they pulled in his driveway back by his barn. Upon arrival, the deputy identified the female driver. She advised she was out driving around looking for places to rent. She stated the house from the road looked empty so she thought she would pull in and look around. She was trespassed from the property and left the area.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 9900 block of Sawgrass Lane, Piqua, in reference to a fraud complaint. After speaking with the victim, it was learned that his credit card was used at the Piqua Walmart for $532.86. This case is pending.

THEFT: A deputy took a theft complaint in the 6500 block of State Route 571, Bethel Twp., over the phone that involved two shotguns being stolen or missing from UPS.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 8700 block of N. Piqua Lockington Rd. reference a male subject

trespassing and passed out on the back porch area. After the investigation the male was cited with trespassing and given a court date this matter is closed.

Aug. 2

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to the 2400 block of Landman Mill Road, Washington Twp. on a citizen assist. The call was later changed to Burglary.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A deputy responded to the 1500 block of S. County Road. 25-A, Concord Twp., on the report of a criminal damaging complaint.

POSSESSION IN THE PARK: A deputy was on patrol in the area of Fountain Park in Piqua when an illegally

parked vehicle with two occupants inside was observed. After further investigation, one individual was

cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the downtown jail on the report of possible drug activity. Information was received

that drugs may be coming into the jail. Items were recovered and will be sent to the lab for testing.

JAIL ISSUE: A depuuty was dispatched to the Incarceration Facility in reference to a fight that occurred between two inmates. Both inmates refused assault charges and did not wish to speak with me in regards to the matter. Both inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.