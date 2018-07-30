Detectives conduct drug sweep in Piqua

MIAMI COUNTY — On July 27, 2018 Miami County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant on a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze automobile and a residence at 1717 DeBois Drive, Apt. A, Piqua. The search warrants were the result of an on-going narcotics investigation. Items seized included 8 pounds of marijuana, 10 ounces of cocaine, suspected Ecstasy pills, drug packaging materials, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, approximately $5,000.00 in U.S. currency, and a loaded revolver. Taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County jail were Jenna L. LeMaster, age 26, of Piqua and Damonte M. Pinkney, age 30, of Los Angeles, California. LeMaster and Pinkney were both charged with 1st degree felony trafficking in narcotics. Additional charges may be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

