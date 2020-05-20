Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

May 9

POSSESSION: Corey Schoonmaker, 22, of Chesapeake, Va., was cited for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

DRUG ISSUE: Junior Miller, 51, of Kenton, was cited for drug paraphernalia.

DISORDERLY: Mary Warden, 25, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

UNDERAGE: Austin Strong, 19, of Troy, was cited for underage consumption.

POSSESSION: Ryan Simon, 25, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana.

UNDERAGE: Erikson Corbin, 20, of Troy, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and underage consumption.

CONTRIBUTING: Ian Gonzalez, 20, of Troy, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and underage consumption.

DAMAGE: Keith Hoover, 35, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging in the 900 block of Kent Lane.

THEFT: Bryon Jarrett, 32, address unknown, was charged with theft, possession of drug abuse instruments and criminal tools at Meijer.

May 10

DISORDERLY: Shawn Jordan, 35, Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

OVI: Larry Hargrave, 51, of Troy, was charged with OVI and open container in the area of Kroger. Hargrave was apparently asleep at the wheel, but his parked car was still running. He was released to a sober driver.

May 11

DISTURBANCE: An officer responded to the Royal Inn for a couple arguing over cigarettes. No charges.

May 12

PANIC: Dustin Bennett, 39,of Troy, was charged with inducing panic for an apparent overdose at the bike path. He was treated at a hospital.

OVI: Journie Conrad, of Troy, was charged with driving under the influence and open container in a vehicle in the 600 block of Mumford Drive.

May 13

THEFT: A report of theft was filed at the Royal Inn.

THEFT: A report of theft was filed at Meijer.

OBSTRUCTING: Denver Staten, 50, of Troy, was charged with obstructing and resisting arrest in the 2600 block of Fieldstone Court.

May 14

UNDERAGE: Officers responded to McDonald’s for an OVI complaint. Kevin Dulceak, of Huber Heights was charged with possession of marijuana, a male juvenile was charged with underage consumption and curfew.

Clayton Purvis, 18, of Houston, was charged with underage consumption, Cameron Schaffer, 19, of Sidney, was charged with offenses involving underage persons and open liquor container.

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle near Honda for a traffic violation. An open container was observed in plain view. Marijuana, a scale and a grinder were located. The driver was charged with possession of marijuana and the passenger was charged with open container and were released.

POSSESSION: Mathew Johnson, 37, at-large, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments at the Shell gas station at Dorset.

INDUCING PANIC: Brittany Kisor, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic in the 200 block of Crawford Street. Kisor reportedly snorted methamphetamine while children were in the residence. Child Protective Services were contacted.

OVI: An officer responded to a hit and run in the area of South Market and East Race Street. The drive was located and arrested in the 300 block of Mulberry Street.

The man was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, drug abuse instruments and traffic offenses.

May 15

BURGLARY: An officer investigate a report of a possible burglary due to items missing from the 800 block of East Franklin Street.

MAIL MISSING: A resident in the 2700 block of Fairmont Court reported a package was reportedly delivered by the post office, but he had not received it.

May 16

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION: Novalee Farris, 18, and Noelle Faris, 18, of Troy, and Ryleigh Johnson, 20, of Middletown, were all cited for allowing underage consumption in the 100 block of South Crawford Street. Cameron Mowen, 20, of Piqua, was also cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

TRESPASSING: Chase Stewart, 21, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing in the area of Dye Mill Road on the bike path.

May 17

DAMAGE: Tre Petty, 21, address unknown, was charged with criminal damaging in the 800 South Clay St.

DISORDERLY: Joseph Dicola Lightowler, 19, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 2000 block of Shamrock Lane.

May 18

THEFT: Tools were reported stolen from a work trailer in the 1800 block of Towne Park Drive. Case pending.

THEFT: A report of theft from Meijer was filed. Subject charged.

OVERDOSE: A female subject was charged with inducing panic in the 500 block of Lake Street.

THEFT: Laurence Brown, 34, of Dayton, was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

May 19

THEFT: Adam Orndorff, 29, of Piqua, was cited for theft.

DISTURBANCE: An officer responded to the 700 block of Grant Street for a physical fight outside of a residence. One male was cited for disorderly conduct and transported home.