Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

April 30

BURGLARY: Clinton Wintrow, 29, of Troy, was charged with second-degree felony burglary in the 700 block of Grant Street.

May 1

THEFT: Laura Velazco, 35, of Sidney, was cited for theft at Meijer.

May 2

OPEN CONTAINER: Shawn Davis, 38, of Troy, was cited for open container.

POSSESSION: Alec Feltner, 19, of Troy, was cited for possession of marijuana at Treasure Island Park.

May 3

DRUG ISSUE: Brandon Swan, 34, of Piqua, was cited for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, selling dangerous drugs and falsification in the 400 block of N. Elm Street.

May 5

POSSESSION: Robert Pellman, 20, of Troy, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

THEFT: Justin Quillen, 34, of Tipp City and Cody Veach, 34, of Troy, were charged with theft from Meijer. Quillen was also cited for possessing a drug abuse instrument.

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to the area of 153 Southview Drive on the report of a disturbance in progress with a large group of people. The reporting party told dispatch that one of the people involved was armed with a gun. The majority of the group had already fled the scene. Jason Howell, 41, of Troy, and Kevin McGraw, 24, of Piqua, were charged with disorderly conduct. A male juvenile was also charged with disorderly conduct.

May 6

THEFT: Dustin Bennett, 39, of Troy, was charged with theft from Kroger.

THEFT: A resident in the 400 block of West Market Street reported a bicycle was stolen out of the back yard. A white male with a black striped back pack was photographed at the scene. Case is pending.

May 7

OVI: Rodney Kinney was charged with OVI and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on West Main, near Ridge Avenue.

OVERDOSE: Officers responded to an apparent overdose. After Andrew Wise, of Troy, was revived, and he was charged with inducing panic in the 400 block of Mulberry Street.