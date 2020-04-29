Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 22

HOMELESS ISSUE: A resident called 911 and reported that there was a suspicious van parked behind the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street in Pleasant Hill. After investigating the matter, it was determined the male inside the van lives at the residence. The residence was found to have no electricity or running water at this time. This matter will be turned into the the Miami County Health Department for their review.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy responded to the 9700 block of Looney Road, Piqua, on the report an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Darke County.

ASSIST CITIZEN: In Piqua, a deputy was flagged down by a citizen on a bike who advised a female was passed out in the bushes at the bank near Rally’s. An EMS squad was on the scene due to being on a call around the corner. Contact was made with a female who was checked by the squad and refused transport. A syringe was located in the bushes near where the female had been located. She denied owning the syringe. She advised she was going to walk to her sister’s residence on Water Street. The syringe was seized and placed into an evidence locker to be destroyed.

April 23

TRESPASSING: A representative of Piqua Concrete reported that they have been having a problem with people trespassing on the property with ATV’s. He advised that there is no one allowed to be riding ATV’s on the property. There are no suspects at this time. The resident requested extra checks on the property after business hours.

FOUND MAIL: A deputy received a notice that several items of mail were found in the ditch at State Route 48 and Cox Road. After responding to the area the deputy did recover several item of mail that had the name and address of a couple on it. The mail was scattered in the ditch line in this area and some was damaged due to the weather. I then collected several pieces of the mail and responded to Brook Park Drive where I talked with the resident. The femal resident was informed of the mail that was recovered by me and it was then turned over to her. She told me that she does not drive and does not know how her mail would have made it to that area. It was believed at that time that her mail was stolen from her mailbox by someone. She advised the deputy that she has been contacted in the recent past by other officers about her mail being found in road ditches. She further advised me that her husband is deceased. She requested that the deputy have a Troy offucer contact her so she could file a theft complaint. This information was turned over to the Troy Police Department.

April 25

FOUND PROPERTY: A deputy responded to a found property complaint in the 1800 block of Owens Road in Newton Twp. The homeowner advised they were fishing near a creek on the property and located a metal ammunition can full of medication. The homeowner turned over the container and was later placed into property to be disposed of properly.

THEFT: A deputy initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 41 and Forest Hill. In further investigation, the individuals were the suspects of a theft at the local Meijer. Charges pending on lab results.

ILLEGAL CAMPING: A deputy on bike patrol was alerted to a tent he located on Martin Marietta Aggregates property. Deputies went to where the tent was located and checked for anyone in it. The tent was empty and did not have any other property in it. Case closed unless the owner contacts the office.

April 27

DRUG OVERDOSE: A deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of Wisteria Drive, Monroe Twp. for an assist squad. Upon further investigation, Theodore Wells was transported to Kettering hospital by EMS and Wells was released to the custody of Montgomery County Probation for a probation warrant.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy was dispatched to Erwin Chrysler Jeep Dodge for a fraud complaint. Upon further investigation, a white Chevy Camaro SS with black racing stripes and a black soft convertible top was reported stolen and the unknown suspect provided Erwin Chrysler Jeep Dodge with fraudulent information and is currently at-large.

POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Bridge Street and South Main Street in Covington. In further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was cited for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana.

POSSESSION: At the jail, Bosie Giles possessed a plastic baggie containing approximately 27 Alprazolam/Xanax tablets while incarcerated inside the Miami County Jail. Case pending.