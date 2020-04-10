Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

MIAMI COUNTY — All information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

April 4

FAILURE TO CONFINE: Jeffrey Gluck, of Troy, was cited for failure to confine dog.

April 5

FAILURE TO CONFINE: Richard Mosier, of Tipp City, was cited for failure to confine dog.

April 6

DAMAGE: Adam Grody, 19, of Bradford, was charged with criminal damaging.

April 8

BURGLARY: A deputy investigated a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of Peters Road. Case is pending.

April 9

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 400 block of Church Street, Bradford, reported a subject had ripped the top off of a lighthouse yard decoration.