Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

MIAMI COUNTY — All information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
April 4
FAILURE TO CONFINE: Jeffrey Gluck, of Troy, was cited for failure to confine dog.
April 5
FAILURE TO CONFINE: Richard Mosier, of Tipp City, was cited for failure to confine dog.
April 6
DAMAGE: Adam Grody, 19, of Bradford, was charged with criminal damaging.
April 8
BURGLARY: A deputy investigated a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of Peters Road. Case is pending.
April 9
CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 400 block of Church Street, Bradford, reported a subject had ripped the top off of a lighthouse yard decoration.