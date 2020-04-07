Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 31

ASSIST CITIZEN: A pedestrian stop was initiated on Kathryn Tucker. Tucker was walking eastbound on U.S. Route 40, stumbling and waving her arms around. She was lost and not sure where she was going. Tucker admitted to recently using methamphetamine. She was also found to have an active arrest warrant out of Warren County for obstruction. Huber Heights Police Department provided Tucker with a ride to a hotel on Miller Lane.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Andrew Ledwith, 45, at-large, was charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

April 1

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy was dispatched to the listed address on a welfare check. Reporting person advised that a male subject walked in to the facility and seemed very confused and appeared to be intoxicated. The male subject later advised that he wanted to voluntarily be admitted to Kettering Hospital for a mental evaluation.

BURGLARY: Noah Kissinger, 32, of Greenville, was charged with second-degree felony burglary and criminal damaging.

April 2

FRAUD: A resident in Concord Twp. reported repeated fraud on a credit card and needed documentation for a Mastercard investigation.

April 3

SHOOTING RANGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of Kessler Frederick Road, Union Twp. on a shots fired complaint. The caller advised 911 that she heard multiple gunshots that seemed close to her house. She was concerned that someone was shooting too close. The deputy checked the area and did make contact with the shooters. The shooters/property owners were warned and then educated about having an appropriate back stop, while target shooting.

April 4

PUPPY SCAM: A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of South County Road 25-A, Monroe Twp. on a fraud complaint. It was later found that the reporting party was scammed out of $823.80 while trying to buy a puppy online.

THEFT: A pop-up trailer was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Peters Road, Troy.

April 5

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 700 block of Sunnymeade Place, Concord Twp. on an animal complaint. Case pending.

April 6

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 500 block of South Miami Avenue, Bradford, for a disturbance complaint. At the conclusion of the investigation, two people were cited for disorderly conduct and one person for criminal damaging.

LITTER BUGS: A deputy was dispatched to the area of Falknor and Owens roads, Newberry Twp. for a littering complaint. Upon further investigation, Keegan Reck, Chase Reck, and Jacob McQuinn were charged for littering.