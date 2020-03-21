Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

March 10

THEFT: Rose Hicks, 34, of Piqua, was cited for theft from Kohl’s.

PANIC: Jennifer Johnson, 36, of Troy, was cited for inducing panic and possession of drug abuse instruments.

March 11

OVI: Chase Stewart, 20, of Troy, was charged with OVI, failure to stop after an accident, and traffic devices, in the area of West Water and Adams streets.

March 12

THEFT: A vehicle had items stolen from inside of it in the 1200 block of South Mulberry Street.

March 13

SEX OFFENSE: Zachary Wurster, 23, of Celina, was arrested at Troy Walmart for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both fourth-degree felonies and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

FELONY CHARGES: Curtis Nicholas, 26, of Troy, was cited for child endangering, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with officer orders, having a weapon under disability, receiving stolen property and open container in the area of North Market and East Staunton Road.

OVI: Dylan Ambos-Pack, 23, of Troy, was cited for OVI, failure to operate within reasonable control and OVI of 0.191 blood alcohol content in the 300 block of South Plum Street.

March 14

DISORDERLY: Elias Pierce, 23, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Fernwood Drive.

POSSESSION OF METH: Bryon Jarrett, 31, of Sidney, was arrested for fifth-degree felony possession of meth, theft and drug abuse instrument at Kohl’s.

THEFT: Michele Lee, of Piqua, was cited for theft and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs at Kohl’s.

ASSAULT: Thomas Earl, 71, of Troy, was cited for misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Fernwood Drive.

DISORDERLY: Damon Ahrens, 21, of Tipp City, was cited for disorderly conduct.

March 16

TRAFFICKING DRUGS: Ashley Alexander, 36, of Troy, was arrested for third-degree felony drug trafficking.

March 17

THEFT: A package was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Inverness Court.

OVI: Matthew Dunlap, 20, of Troy, was arrested for OVI after testing positive for amphetamine. Dunlap was found to be under the influence during a police chase on March 10. Dunlap was charged with third degree felony failure to comply with officer orders, two counts of unlawful restraint and child endangering due to an infant being in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Dunlap was charged with fourth degree felony grand theft auto for an incident on March 8. Dunlap was also charged with fourth-degree felony theft from a March 5 incident.

POSSESSION: David Hunter, 36, of Dayton, and Jonathan Knepp, 36, of Miamisburg, were both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Hunter had an outstanding warrant. They were charged in the area of South Stanfield and West Main streets.

March 18

OPEN CONTAINER: Frederick Smith, 51, of Huber Heights, was cited for open container in the area of South Stanfield and West Main streets.

FELONY ARREST: Matthew Akers, 27, of West Milton, was arrested by officers at his place of employment for the following charges: two counts of fourth-degree felony failure to report change of address as a sex offender, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering and failure to disclose information, criminal mischief, and warrant service.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Burl Griffieth, 58, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct in the area of South Mulberry and Race streets.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Kameron Hullinger, 23, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

THEFT: Three bikes were stolen off the front porch in the 700 block of Grant Street.