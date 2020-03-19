Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 13

POSSESSION: A deputy was traveling south bound on State Route 202 in the area of Ebberts Road. While traveling southbound, a deputy observed a gray Honda Accord cross the center line and fog line several times. The vehicle was also traveling roughly 10 miles per hour under the speed limit. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of State Route 202 and Ross Road. Upon further investigation, Ernest Martin, 44, of Beachwood, was arrested and cited with two counts of possession of a schedule I or II narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and marked lanes.

BURGLARY: A barn was reportedly broken into in the 11000 block of Jones Road, Newton Twp.

FRAUD: A deputy was requested to respond to the 4000 block of East Snodgrass Road in reference to an assist agency. Hennepin County Police Department from Minneapolis, Ma., requested a deputy make contact with the listed victim in reference to her identity being used in their jurisdiction. I never made contact, however I left my business card on the victim’s door with the contact information for Hennepin County Police Department.

March 14

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation at County Road 25-A and State Route 571, Tipp City. After investigation, the registered owner, Russell Walley, 29, of Troy, was arrested for marked lanes, OVI, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and open container.

ASSAULT: An assault was reported at the Miami County Incarceration Facility. After further investigation, Lillian Biggs was charged with assault.

March 15

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of Iddings Road, Union Twp., in reference to a theft complainant. After further investigation, the items that were stolen were found to be pawned at a local pawn shop. Case pending.

March 16

FRAUD: A Bethel Township resident reported a fraud complaint.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 7000 block of S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City, on a report of a dog bite issue.

March 17

FRAUD: A Monroe Township resident reported a $600 loan was taken out in his name, which he never authorized.

March 18

BURGLARY: A resident in the 9000 block of North Piqua Lockington Road, in Springcreek Twp. reported that someone broke into the barn on his property. The resident did have trail camera pictures of the individual inside his barn. At the time of this report there was nothing believed to have been taken by the suspect. Case pending.

BREAK-IN: A report of a suspicious white male peering into windows of cars and homes was reported around 10 p.m. in the area of Oakwood Avenue in Bradford. The subject reportedly was driving a blue Chevrolet truck. No one matching the description was located. At 2:45 a.m. Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of North Miami Street. After further investigation, it was found that an unknown male at the time had entered the home and was confronted by the homeowner on the first floor of the residence. The unknown male was startled and proceeded to exit the front door. The male was able to get out of the residence before he was identified. The description of the male matched a suspicious priority call from Oakwood Street. Case pending.

