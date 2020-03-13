Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 4

FRAUD: Aaron Schlagetter, 39, of Sidney, was charged with fifth-degree felony identity fraud.

March 6

WARRANT: A deputy responded to a suspicious complaint where a female was walking barefoot down the road in the 6000 block of Lostcreek-Shelby Road, Fletcher. The female was found to have been one of the people who fled from a pursuit the previous night. She was identified as Lindsey O’Neal and was arrested for an active warrant. She also was in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

March 8

ASSIST AGENCY: A deputy responded to a squad call of a juvenile on a dirt bike that crashed into a tree in the 9000 block of Haskett Lane, Bethel Twp. The juvenile was transported by Bethel EMS to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

POSSESSION: Shane Phipps Jr., 19, of Bradford, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs and paraphernalia in Bradford.

March 9

ASSIST RESIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to Sullivan Road near Ross Road in Bethel Twp. for a female laying in a ditch, non-responsive. The deputy was able to wake the female up and had Bethel EMS check her vitals. She was then transported to her residence in West Milton.

THEFT: A battery charger was reported stolen from the 8000 block of Markley Road, Union Twp.

THEFT: Property from an RV was stolen while parked in the driveway in the 2000 block of Troy-Urbana Road, Staunton Twp.

March 10

ANIMAL ISSUE: A male subject came into the shelter and said he found a stray dog. He gave a fake name and birthday. Deputy Sarah Fraley stated it was very obvious the dog belonged to the male subject from the way the dog was acting. After further investigation, the deputy found the subject’s name was Brandon Goldberg and the dog had been living at his residence. The dog is owned by his girlfriend. Goldberg was mad at his girlfriend so he was trying to drop the dog off at the shelter. The deputy spoke to the dog’s owner on the phone and she was advised of the situation. She was given 72 hours to license her dog. Goldberg was warned for obstructing. The girlfriend said she would pick up her dog from Goldberg.

THEFT: An Apple iPhone was reported stolen from a classroom at Miami East High School. Case pending.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A home in the area of Troy Pike in Casstown was reported by village officials to have been broken into.

March 11

WARRANT: A deputy was dispatched to the Montgomery County Jail in reference to a prisoner transport. Jerimiah Purk had a felony warrant out of Miami County for failure to register as a sex offender. Purk was transported to the Miami County Jail downtown and handed over to jail staff without incident.

March 12

LITTERING: A deputy responded to the 600 block of Farver Road, Staunton Twp. in reference to a littering complaint. A bath tub and a sink along with other miscellaneous items were dumped on this property. The deputy contacted Staunton Township who indicated they would pick everything up within 24 hours.

BUS ISSUE: A deputy responded to a report of a vehicle passing when the school bus red lights were flashing in the area of Saratoga and Paradise Trail Lane in Troy.