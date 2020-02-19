Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 17

MAIL MISSING: A deputy responded to the 7500 block of Kessler-Frederick Road, West Milton, address on a report of stolen mail.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to a Newberry Twp. residence in reference to a fraud complainant. In further investigation, the victim was phone scammed for more than $20,000 in computer software. Case pending.

THEFT: Deputies responded to the DP&L substation in the 4800 block of North Rangeline Road, Covington, on a suspicious vehicle report. Deputies found the gate was open and a spool of copper wire was taken. Case pending.

Feb 18

PROPERTY ISSUE: A Greenville resident reported that someone had broken into an unoccupied residence in the 200 block of North Miami Avenue, Bradford, where the family had been storing property. While investigating this matter it was found that whoever was in the residence had burnt items inside the kitchen sink. At the time of this report there was nothing reported missing. This case is pending further investigation.

BULLET HOLES: A deputy responded to the 2900 block of North Montgomery County Line Road, Monroe Twp., on the report of a trailer having bullet holes in it. The owner wished for the incident to be documented.

SEX OFFENDER ISSUE: A deputy went to 123 S. Mulberry St., Troy, on a sex offender compliance check. The deputy has responded to this address four times and on the fifth time on Feb. 14, the listed address was posted condemned. The offender has not updated his new address with the sheriff’s office. Case pending.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a Monroe Township residence for an identity theft complaint. It was reported someone fraudulently used the victim’s identity to create a PayPal account and charged $531.01. The victim was contacted by a collections agency, which is how they found out about the fraud.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road, Monroe Twp., in reference to a suspicious complainant. In further investigation, a black male came to the house and made contact with the property owners. The black male asked if the dogs bite and then left the scene. The property owners stated the black male was driving a silver car. No further information was provided and the deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 200 block of North Johnson Road, Newton Twp., in reference to a fraud complaint. The reporting party has not experienced any monetary loss at this time. The reporting party requested the incident be documented for any future purposes.