Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb.8

FAKE CASH: A clerk at Big Mike’s BP in Bethel Twp. reported fake bills may have been passed by a customer.

AUTO FOUND: A car that was reported abandoned at Piqua 36 Skate Club was reported stolen from Piqua.

DISORDERLY: Christian Wilkinson, 23, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct during an incident at the Incarceration Facility.

Feb. 9

WARRANT: A deputy was checking the area for a stolen Orange Chevy HHR out of Piqua and observed a Maroon HHR at one of the gas pumps at the Shell Station on S. County Rd. 25-A with fictitious plates.

The vehicle ended up not being the stolen car out of Piqua but the occupants were going to try and meet the suspect of the

stolen car. One of the occupants had a warrant which they were arrested for and another had drug paraphernalia on their person. cite for drug paraphernalia.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to an assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility. It was determined a fight had

originally taken place between two female inmates, and a third had later joined. A Corrections Officer was struck in the face as a result of the incident. One female inmate was also transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for a laceration to her face. All three involved female inmates were charged with disorderly conduct, and Hollie Kuch, 32, of Piqua, was additionally charged with fifth degree felony assault against the Corrections Officer.

STOLEN PROPERTY: A deputy was sitting stationary at the intersection of St. Rt. 202 and US Rt. 40 when he observed a truck pulling a trailer had come off the hitch and was dragging the ground. After investigation the driver Joshua Graupmann, 33, of Fairborn, was arrested for receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools.

Feb. 10

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 200 block of E. James Street, Bradford, in reference to an animal complaint. The matter was investigated and turned over to the animal shelter.

BURGLAR LEFT PHONE BEHIND: A deputy responded to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on a criminal damaging complaint. The reporting party advised their vehicle and pole barn was gone through in the 500 block of N. Rangeline Road, Newton Twp. The suspect left their phone in the reporting parties’ vehicle. The phone was booked into evidence. This matter is pending further investigation.

THEFT: A resident in the 1400 block of Rangeline Road, Newton Twp. reported his detached garage was entered overnight. A pet food container and mail were missing.

MAIL MISSING: A resident in the 3100 block of LeFevre Road, Elizabeth Twp. reported theft or loss of mail around Feb. 4.

THEFT: A subject reported someone stole money from her purse while she was at the doctor’s office

at UVMC.