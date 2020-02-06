Tipp City man sentenced in theft ring

MIAMI COUNTY — A Tipp City man was sentenced to serve eight years in prison for his role in a multi-county theft ring.

Jesse Spurlock, 46, was one of four people involved in a multi-county theft ring. Miami County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall also ordered Spurlock to pay $11,612.19 to Home Depot and $26,315.55 to Harris Jewelers.

Approximately 13 businesses, two businesses in Troy, were involved, including Harris Jewelers and Check Into Cash. Suspects allegedly stole $150,000 worth of jewelry, watches and equipment from Harris Jewelers in a break-in reported in October 2017. The suspects in that incident gained entry through the roof to the jewelry store. Other jewelry stores and businesses in the Miami Valley were also targeted in the multi-county theft ring.

• On Oct. 16, 2019, Michele Gue, 47, of Dayton entered a guilty plea to two counts of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, one count of fourth-degree felony complicity to grand theft, fourth-degree felony complicity to safe-cracking and fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property of a firearm.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the state dismissed special felonies engaging in a corrupt activity and conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupts activity and dozens of other felony-related charges. Her sentenced has been continued until May 7.

• Co-defendant Kevin Ashley, 46, of Dayton, has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Feb. 18, 2020. Ashley was indicted on charges including first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, second-degree felony conspiracy to commit corrupt activity, complicity to breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, safe cracking, vandalism and complicity to theft, all felony charges.

• Co-defendant Kenneth Evans, 42, of Dayton, was sentenced on Dec. 9. He entered a guilty plea to fourth-degree felony complicity to grand theft and fifth-degree felony breaking and entering on Oct. 28. Evans was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison.

• Co-defendant Markus Gates, 37, of Dayton, had his charges dismissed on May 16. Gates was arraigned on first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and second-degree felony conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Spurlock https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/02/web1_Spurlock.jpg Spurlock