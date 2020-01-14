Troy Police reports

Jan. 7

THEFT: A report of theft at 30 Cloverleaf Drive was reported.

COUNTERFEIT: A male subject attempted to pass a fake $50 at Kroger. Case pending.

POSSESSION: A female attempted to leave the scene of a crash and discarded drugs and paraphenlia as she ran from officers. She was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia, obstucting official business, tampering with evidence and failure to control. Drug charges are pending lab results.

Jan. 8

THEFT: A report of theft from Trojan City Music was filed.

Jan. 9

POSSESSION: Stephen Noble, 31, of Piqua, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of meth and drug abuse instruments, marijuana and fentanyl related compounds in the area of West Market and Arthur Road.

LITTERING: An officer cited Scott Dillinger for littering and trespassing. Dillinger was warned to stay away from all businesses in the area of South Market where he has been trespassed from prior to this incident.

ASSAULT: An officer responded to the 300 block of Kings Chapel Drive on a report of assault. A male subject was charged with assault and tresspassed from the property.

THEFT: An officer responded to Kroger on a report of theft. The person was charged with falsification, theft, possession of criminal tools and for several active warrants. The driver was charged with complicity to theft. More stolen property was located and traced back to Meijer and the subjects were also charged in that case.