Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer was dispatched to a sex offense complaint in reference to someone possibly performing sexual acts inside of a vehicle behind Kroger on Covington Avenue at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 8. The area was checked, and the vehicle was gone prior to officer arrival.

While on patrol, a male subject was found standing on the sidewalk holding an axe at approximately 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 9 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street. Two other males were found in close proximity of the male with the axe. Contact was made, and it was found they were using the axe, along with other tools, to get a car door opened. The registered owner was present and stated he had locked his keys inside. No other issues were found.

WARRANT: A male subject with a warrant was located at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 on the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue. The male was incarcerated. Samuel M. Millbourn, 25, of Piqua, was picked up on a third-degree felony probation violation.

There was a report of a suspicious male sitting in a vehicle at Speedway on Covington Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 10. An officer made contact with the male, who had a active warrant. Male placed under arrest and incarcerated. Chad A. Lawson, 45, of Dayton, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

COUNTERFEIT BILL: Mutual Federal on North Sunset Drive reported receiving a counterfeit bill on Jan. 8. Investigation is pending.

CHILD ENDANGERING: A two-year-old male child was found running outside by himself with no shoes at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 8. The location was redacted. The child’s babysitter was located.

CEMETERY AFTER HOURS: Subjects were found in a cemetery after hours at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 on the 9300 block of North State Route 66. Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the vehicle took off from the scene. Vehicle stopped a short distance later, and a subject took off because he was scared. Subjects were found to be having sex in the park when officer arrived. Subjects were warned for their behavior.

TRAFFIC STOP: Adult male was arrested for OVI and driving with an expired license at 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of East Ash and New streets. Subject was released to a sober family member. Kenneth Thompson, 45, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:35 a.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of North Main and East High streets.

A traffic crash with no injuries was reported at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 9 on the Ash Street overpass. A citation was issued.

There was a report of a traffic accident at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of Van Way and North Hetzler Road. Both drivers refused a traffic crash investigation. A traffic waiver was completed.

A vehicle struck a parked vehicle at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 9 on the 600 block of West Greene Street. No injuries were reported. The at-fault driver was cited.

WELFARE CHECK: An officer was dispatched to a welfare check in reference to a male standing outside with a small child, soliciting for money at approximately noon on Jan. 9 at Walmart. The male advised they were homeless, and they were placed in a hotel for the time being.

TRESPASSING: A resident wanted a neighbor warned for trespassing and telephone harassment at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 on the 300 block of Staunton Street.

An officer was dispatched to Walmart for a trespassing complaint at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 9. Complainant said a female was at the business who had been trespassed.

INFORMATION REPORT: A local hotel called because a subject advised them he left two guns in his room at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street. He advised he was on his way to retrieve them. The subject remained on scene until the officer arrived. He allowed the officer to check both guns, and neither were stolen. After verifying neither gun was stolen, he went on his way.

THEFT: The loss prevention manager at Walmart contacted police in regard to two female adults who concealed items and passed all points of sale at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 9. They reportedly admitted they had stolen items in their bags. Melissa A. Grasty, 44, of Troy, and Stacy A. Hinkle, 42, of Troy, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: Numerous items were taken from an apartment shared by three adult male subjects sometime between 5:30-10:50 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road. Damage to the doorknob was found. Unknown suspects at this time.