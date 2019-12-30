Two charged with more break-ins

MIAMI COUNTY — Two men arrested last week for breaking into a variety of businesses have been linked to several more break-ins, according to reports.

According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, Miami County Sheriff’s detectives, working along with Troy Police Department detectives, have tied Jordan R. Ferguson, 23, last known address Troy, and James L. Oburn, 22, last known address Greenville, to six more break-ins.

New break-ins the duo have now been linked to include Bob’s Automotive, 505 N. County Road 25-A, Troy; Joe Johnson Chevrolet, 1375 S. Market St., Troy; Milcon Concrete, 13360 S. County Road 25-A, Troy; Independent Auto Sales, 1280 S. Market St., Troy; Used Car Factory, 1322 S. Market St., Troy; and the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Ferguson and Oburn were arrested last week by the Troy Police Department for eight other business break-ins in the city of Troy.

Some of the business locations had forced entry with nothing missing, Duchak said. The break-ins occurred over a several week period.

One of the two also is a suspect in the El Sombrero restaurant break-in on North County Road 25-A. Detectives are awaiting results of evidence recovered, Duchak said.

Both remain incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Detectives will be meeting with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and more charges will be forthcoming, Duchak said.

