Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 23

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 10000 block of Falknor Road, Newton Township for an animal complaint of two vicious dogs on the property. The deputy determined the two pit bull dogs were very aggressive in his presence. The Miami County Animal Shelter responded to the location and removed the dogs. The two dogs also reportedly killed a cat that lived on the property. It is unknown who owns the dogs.

Dec. 26

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft complaint in the 600 block of North County Road 25-A, Concord Twp. Upon further investigation, a wallet and coat were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to 5030 North County Road 25-A in reference to an injury crash. Victor Smith was subsequently arrested for OVI and taken to Upper Valley Medical Center due to having a seizure. Smith gave consent for a blood sample. Charges pending.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy met with an officer from Vandalia Police Department who had arrested a female subject on a Miami County warrant. Jessica Aslinger, 42, was taken into custody, searched, and transported to the Miami County Jail. Once at the jail, a corrections officer located a small foil packet concealed on Aslinger. It was later found to contain a white powdery substance. She was incarcerated for failure to appear on a previous breaking and entering charge. Additional charges pending.