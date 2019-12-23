Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 20

TRESPASSING: Three vehicles located in the 4700 block of Brown Road, Washington Twp., were reported to have been searched through, but no items stolen.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy responded to an assist citizen at 36 Skate Club, 4845 W. US 36 in Washington Twp. Employees of the skate club advised a 9 year-old and an11 year old-female had not been picked up after skating had ended. The deputy was able to locate an address in Piqua for the mother who was contacted with the help of the Piqua Police Department. The mother later responded to the scene to pickup the juvenile females.

Dec. 21

K9 ASSIST: A deputy was dispatched to the Spring Thru Drive Thru in Piqua, for a free air sniff. Upon arrival, K9 Vello conducted the free air sniff, to which K9 Vello alerted to the odor of narcotics. Pursuant to a search by Officer Yount, a small clear plastic baggie containing a white residue was located in the vehicle and several needles were located on David Wintrow’s person.

K9 ASSIST: A deputy arrived at the BP gas station at 1590 W. Main Street, Troy, where a burglar alarm was set off and the side door was busted out of the business. Troy P.D.’s Officer Misirian asked to send K9 Vello into the business for a building search. Several warnings were given into the business and K9 Vello was released. K9 Vello did not locate anyone inside the building and it appeared that the suspects already left the scene. This incident occurred roughly an hour after another gas station was broken into by two males.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 1300 block of S. Market Street, Concord Twp. in reference to a building that was broken into. The reporting party stated when he got to his business at 9 a.m., he noticed that the door leading into a detached storage section beside his business had been kicked in. It’s unclear if anything was taken at this time.

While on the scene, a deputy was notified of an attempted break-in at Independent Auto next door. Milcon Construction located at 1360 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, was also targeted. An attempt to break-in at Joe Johnson Chevrolet was also reported.

Dec. 22

WARNING: At 11 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to the 3400 block of Lilac Lane, Troy,. A subject was warned for disorderly conduct and public indecency.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the area of Lafayette Street, Casstown. The reporting party stated items on the porch were stolen.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on an assault complaint. After further investigation Michael Minkner was charged with disorderly conduct.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 100 block of Long Street, Pleasant Hill, reported someone sprayed painted his license plate with black paint while it was parked in front of his home.

CAR FIRE: A deputy responded to an assist fire call at 2570 Troy Sidney Road in Staunton Twp. A vehicle was reported to be on fire. After further investigation the driver of a 2002 Lexus had gotten stuck turning around when possible mechanical issues caused the vehicle to catch fire. The vehicle was put out by Troy FD and later removed from the property. The owner was issued a case number for their records.

Dec. 23

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to 810 S. Market Street to assist Troy PD for a burglary. Upon arrival, a window was busted out of JJ’s Lunchbox and the cash drawer was taken off the front counter. The deputy was asked by Officer Kilbourne to attempt to track the suspects. The deputy got K9 Vello out and attempted to locate a track, however, K9 Vello did not pick up a track in the area, but he did locate and alert to the cash box that was left roughly 50 yards behind the business.