Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 11

PARKING ISSUE: A deputy responded to a parking complaint of a semi tractor/trailer parked on Trader Ct. blocking the eastbound lane in Concord Twp. The driver had left the semi parked so he could work out at the YMCA for a couple of hours. The driver was cited for Concord Twp. resolution 2013.10; prohibiting commercial vehicles parked on roadways.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was patrolling Panther Creek Reserve on Owens Road in Newton Twp. The deputy located a male who had been camping under the bridge on property owned by the Miami County Park District. The male was identified and warned for trespassing.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on a theft complaint. It was reported that three inmates had stolen another inmates phone time. After further investigation Adam Orndorff. Christopher Gulley, and Demariyan Glass were charged with 1 count of theft each. In a separate incident of phone time theft in the female pod, Cristina Candido was charged with one count of theft.

RECKLESS OPERATION: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a reckless operation complaint in the 2000 block of LeFevre Road. After further investigation, a juvenile male was cited for 4511.75 Stopping for stopped school bus.

MENACING: Drayden Sanders, 18, of West Milton, was charged with menacing.

Dec. 12

FRAUD: A resident of Newberry Twp. reported fraudulent activity on their credit report.

THEFT: A report of theft was filed at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

THEFT: A resident in the 300 block of South Miami Street, Bradford reported a metal trailer was stolen from his residence overnight.