Miami County Sheriff’ Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 22

ASSIST AGENCY: While serving as SRO in the Milton-Union School District, a deputy heard dispatch advise Officer Ingle of the West Milton Police Department of an active vehicle fire at 263 Park Ave. in the village of West Milton. Dispatch also advised the vehicle was next to a residential structure. Since the address of the incident was less than a minute from the school, the deputy decided to respond. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed with heavy black smoke and fingers of fire dropping onto the ground from underneath of the engine compartment. Once the engine compartment was exposed, fire immediately began to show. At this point Officer Ingle and Deputy Edmondson deployed fire extinguishers from patrol cars, extinguishing the active flames. A few minutes later, West Milton Fire arrived on the scene and took over the investigation.

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded with Bethel Squad to the 5100 block of Westland Drive, Bethel Twp., on a report of a 2-year-old child who possibly consumed prescription medication. The medication was Clonidine and prescribed to another household member. Another 3 year old at the residence was also showing symptoms of taking the medication. Both children were transported by Bethel Squad to Children’s Hospital in Dayton.

Nov. 23

TRESPASSING: A resident in the 5000 block of Rangeline Road, Newberry Twp., reported after checking his wildlife trail cameras he discovered there were unknown individuals trespassing on his property. He further advised that there were two SD cards missing from the other cameras. The individuals that he had pictures of were unable to be identified at the time of this report.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked at a condemned residence in the 3000 block of Burton Road, Casstown. Upon further investigation, Lynn Ertel, was trespassed from the property.

POSSESSION: A deputy observed a black Mazda 6 heading south bound on I75. While behind the vehicle, it made an unnecessary lane change and crossed the fog line twice. Due to the marked lanes violation, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the listed location. Upon further investigation, the driver, Saidou Sarr, was cited for driving under suspension and marked lanes. He was also given a warning for open container and possession of marijuana. Due to there being two passengers that were both valid, Sarr was released to the valid drivers.