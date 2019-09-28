Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 24

WARRANT: A deputy responded to 204 W. Main Street, Fletcher, to serve a bench warrant on Breyana Atkinson fora probation violation. The home owner gave me consent to search the residence. Breyana was located in the attic. Breyana attempted to jam the pull down ladder leading up to the attic. She was arrested without incident.

THEFT: Tires were stolen off a commercial van at Joe Johnson dealership.

Sept. 25

K9 SWEEP: Officers and Covington P.D. responded to the Covington High School for a K9 sweep. No alerts were detected.

BURGLARY: A theft complaint was filed in the 2300 block of Merimont Drive, Concord Twp..

Cash, a gold bracelet, gold diamond ring and a .22 pistol were stolen.

K9 SWEEP: Officers and Tipp City P.D. conducted a drug sniff sweep at t Tippecanoe Schools. NO alerts were reported.

OVI: A driver was charged with OVI following an accident with injury accident at Shoop and Tipp Cowlesville Road, Monroe Twp.

ILLEGAL CAMPING: A deputy on bike patrol was checking the bike path near the 9 mile marker when they observed an individual in a tent on Miami Conservancy District property. After further investigation, the male was taken into custody on a warrant through Miami County and cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.

Sept. 26

FRAUD: A resident in the 1200 block of West Circle Court, Concord Twp. filed a fraud report.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Transfer Station for a theft complaint. A subject dumped trash and didn’t pay the bill.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A criminal damage complaint was filed at the Bradford Y Park. A window and a door to the caboose display in the park was damaged.