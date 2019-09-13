Miami County’s Most Wanted

Timothy Jones

Last known address: Dayton

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 155

Date of birth: 4/18/1990

Wanted for: Failure to comply with a police officer

Bobby Alcorn

Last known address: Springfield

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 170

Date of birth: 8/15/1986

Wanted for: Burglary

Amy Gover

Last known address: Piqua

Eye color: Green

Hair color: Black

Height: 5’2”

Weight: 144

Date of birth: 1/29/1989

Wanted for: Parole violation aggravated possession of drugs

Anthony Smith

Last known address: Piqua

Eye color: Black

Hair color: Black

Heigh: 5’11”

Weight: 191

Date of Birth: 9/16/1987

Wanted for: Forgery

Ann Vorhees

Last known address: Lima

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 165

Date of Birth: 10/19/1973

Wanted fo: Passing bad checks

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.