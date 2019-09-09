Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 7

FRAUD: A resident of Springcreek Twp. advised an unknown person had fraudulently reported to Verizon that he had lost his cell phone and requested a new one. A new cell phone was sent to this unknown person in Mansfield. The reporting party advised he did not lose his cell phone and requested a report.

BURGLARY: A burglary was reported in the 300 block of N. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Case pending.

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to a burglary complaint in the 4100 block of Tipp Cowelsville Road, Monroe Twp. The homeowner returned home after being out of town and found someone had been in the house. Items were also taken. Case is pending.

Sept. 8

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 2800 block of E. State Route 36, in Springcreek Twp., in reference to a suspicious complaint. A house had been struck with several paintballs, apparently shot from a passing vehicle. The residence sustained damage as a result of the incident, and a report was requested.

MENACING: Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at 4500 E. State Route 571, Bethel Township. The reporting party stated that Adam Bozarth was suffering from mental health issues, was in possession of a firearm and had pointed a knife at her. Upon deputies’ arrival, the involved weapons had been secured and Adam had been restrained by another family member. Adam Bozarth was subsequently incarcerated for Aggravated Menacing and Domestic Violence.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A resident in the 1700 block of Casstown-Sidney, Lostcreek Twp., reported there was a vehicle that wrecked into his garage. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before it was discovered by homeowner. After running the license plate of the involved vehicle through LEADS it was discovered it was a stolen vehicle out of Riverside. Case is pending.

ABANDONED VEHICLE: A deputy responded to the 300 block of West State Route 41, Concord Twp., in reference to an abandoned vehicle that was left on the property after it broke down on Aug. 30. After investigation, the listed vehicle was towed and Joshua Shefbuch was cited for the abandoned vehicle.

Sept. 9

OVI: Jonathon Ledford, 62, was cited for OVI and reasonable control from an incident on Staley Road in Bethel Twp. on Sept. 5.