Miami County Municipal Court roundup

MIAMI COUNTY — The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Shawn Randall Ater, 33, of Tipp City, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Angel F. Burkhart, 18, of Troy, received a $10 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Dylan R. Charles, 24, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Brandy N. Cox, 29, of Piqua, received 22 days in jail and a $25 fine for attempted obstructing official business.

• Nickolas J. Detrick, 19, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, amended down from fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Robert L. Garbig, 59, of Piqua, received a $35 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Anthony C. Johnson, 40, of Dayton, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card.

• Carl M. Johnson, 20, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Cyrus C. Jones, 36, of Piqua, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Jeffrey A. Koogler, 50, of Tipp City, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing.

• Alice B. Lehmkuhle, 52, of Tipp City, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Thoedes McFadden, 53, of Piqua, received a $75 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ryan P. McGinnis, 39, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a $75 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances.

• Bobby J. Morrow, 46, of Kenton, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor interference with custody.

• Austin B. Rupe, 26, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances.

• Amanda L. Wilson, 39, of Pleasant Hill, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• William L. Winchell, 36, of Huber Heights, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, amended down from fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Wynston B. Younce, 35, address unknown, received 45 days in jail, 45 days of suspended jail time, and a $50 fine for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.