City record

Police log

THURSDAY

-1:51 a.m.: criminal mischief. Officers investigated a report of criminal mischief at 444 Elm St.

WEDNESDAY

-4:55 p.m.: warrant. Krista Elliot, 26, 922 Spruce Ave., was arrested for an outstanding warrant through the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

-1:10 p.m.: warrant. Timothy Caudill, 50, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:38 p.m.: warrant. Rachel Conlin, 29, 140 Brooklyn Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-11:25 a.m.: warrant. Daniel Sprague, 30, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:47 a.m.: warrant. Terrance Foy Sr., 49, 816 St. Marys Ave., was arrested on a warrant out of Allen County.

MONDAY

-10:50 a.m.: passing bad checks. Officers investigated a report of a bad check at 2006 Michigan St.

Crashes

Gary Hawkins, 1132 Constitution Ave., was cited with failure to control following a two-vehicle crash at 10:12 a.m., on June 26.

While pulling up to the apron of the driveway at 1294 Sixth Ave., Hawkins sideswiped a vehicle parked on the street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:31 to 6:28 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two medical calls.

WEDNESDAY

-2:14 to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.

-8:29 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

-6:47 p.m.: service call. Crews responded to a service call.

-1:35 p.m.: open burn complaint. Crews responded to a complaint regarding an open burn.

-11:31 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

